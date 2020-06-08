Biden Leads Trump By 14 Points In CNN Poll

Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump to 14 points, according to a CNN poll released Monday.

According to the new poll, which surveyed approximately 1,250 people between June 2 – 5, with 55% indicated they would vote for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 41% said that they would support Trump.

The CNN poll represents a notable change in the candidates’ support from the previous CNN poll released in early May, which showed a five-point advantage for Biden.

The poll’s release coincides with both the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests that are entering their third straight week over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, video of the incident shows.

CNN Poll: President Trump is losing ground to Joe Biden amid a chaotic week https://t.co/TqfJt3cOIk pic.twitter.com/TlQLnGOmAh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2020

The president has received criticism for his administration’s handling of the two issues, which may be reflected in the CNN poll which shows his approval rating at 38%. Fully 57% of those sampled said they disapproved of the president, while 5% said that they had no opinion.

The poll also showed that only 31% of voters approve of how Trump is handling race relations in the United States, with 63% stating that they disapprove. The poll comes a week after the president was criticized for his picture in front of St. John’s Church, shortly after peaceful protesters were allegedly removed from Lafayette Square by the park police. (RELATED: President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests)

The poll also comes on the heels of two similar polls released late last week. The polls, from NPR and Emerson, showed Biden with a seven and six point lead, respectively.

According to RealClearPolitics, which records and averages numerous electoral polls, Biden’s lead over Trump stands at just under eight points.

