‘Anyone Who Talks About That Is Nuts’: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Slams The Idea Of Defunding Police

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin slammed the idea of defunding the police Monday, an idea some Democrats have run with after the death of George Floyd.

“You can’t defund the police, that’s stupid, it’s crazy and anyone who talks about that is nuts,” Sen. Joe Manchin told Politico. “You have to have the police.”

This comes after The Daily Caller contacted every Senate Democrat asking if they would consider defunding the police after a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to “dismantle” the city’s police department as a solution to police violence after George Floyd’s death. Not one Democrat responded or condemned the Minneapolis City Council for pushing to defund law enforcement.

City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and council members made the announcement at a rally, saying they plan to “dismantle” their police department. The money for the police would instead go towards a “community-based public safety model,” according to the local TV station KSTP. (RELATED: ‘Veto-Proof Majority’ — Minneapolis City Council Pledges To ‘Dismantle’ Police Department)

Earlier Sunday morning, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was asked about defunding the police, to which he responded by saying he would not defend or use the term but that he does believe the U.S. is “overpoliced as a society.”

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon, who now leads the left-wing group Demand Justice, tweeted out his support for defunding the police Wednesday. Protesters then booed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Saturday after he wouldn’t say he would abolish the city’s police department.

Protesters began chanting, “Go home Jacob, go home! Go home Jacob, go home!”

The phrase “Defund The Police” was painted in the streets of Washington, D.C., next to the words “Black Lives Matter.” (RELATED: DC Mayor Won’t Answer Repeated Questions About Removing ‘Defund The Police’ Mural From City Street)