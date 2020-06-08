NFL Releases Guidelines For Players Returning During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL released guidelines Monday for when players return to team facilities.

While it’s not known when exactly camps and practices will get underway, the NFL has now informed teams of the protocols they’ll be expected to follow when they return during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The protocols and guidelines released by the league include disinfecting pads, wearing masks, putting employees into tiers for contact with players, strength and conditions workouts are capped at 15 people and meetings should be held virtually when possible, according to a report from NFL.com.

As I said above, the NFL still doesn’t even know when players will be allowed to throw on the pads, but we’re clearly nearing that date.

The league wouldn’t be putting out guidelines for a return if it wasn’t going to be in the near future.

Hopefully, the NFL is in camp no later than the middle of July. That should give players plenty of time to be ready for the season.

Will there be a few tough things to figure out with all these protocols and guidelines? Sure, but it’s a small price for the return of football.

Teams and players I’m sure are more than willing to make the sacrifices.

We’re a few months away, but it looks like football will happen in the fall. That’s great news for fans everywhere.