It Sounds Like A Large Percentage Of Black NFL Players Will Kneel During The National Anthem This Season

It sounds like a massive amount of black NFL players will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

Kneeling during the national anthem is front and center again after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ comments and President Donald Trump’s reaction. Now, it sounds like the 2020 season will resemble what we all saw a few years ago when kneeling overtook the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

ESPN’s Jason Reid tweeted early Monday morning in part, “Spoken/texted with many NFL officials, coaches, players and former players over the weekend. All saying the question, at least at this moment, isn’t whether black players will kneel. Question is, how many won’t?”

Spoken/texted with many NFL officials, coaches, players and former players over the weekend. All saying the question, at least at this moment, isn’t whether black players will kneel. Question is, how many won’t? Only caveat is that the season is still a bit away. Things could — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) June 8, 2020

change. Or get much worse. So there’s that. Time for some sleep. Be safe. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) June 8, 2020

Bang up job, everyone! Just excellent work from all parties involved! After Colin Kaepernick’s protest took the NFL by storm a few years ago, the NFL had finally put an end to it.

Fans were happy, TV ratings were booming and were back to enjoying sports without politics. Now, it sounds like we’re going to be thrust right back into that chaos.

The sad part is that Drew Brees had no reason at all to apologize. Believing you should stand during the anthem and not doing so is disrespectful isn’t a fringe opinion.

It’s an opinion held by millions and millions of people.

Buckle up, folks. The 2020 NFL season sounds like it’s going to be absolute chaos and it’s going to be full of politics.

As a guy who loves football, I hate seeing stuff like this unfold. Whether you support the protests or not, we shouldn’t ruin football by letting it become a partisan political debate.

Let’s hope this doesn’t derail the season, but I fear it will.