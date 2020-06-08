US

Philly Police Officers Cheer Colleague As He Turns Himself In For Allegedly Pummeling Protester

Philadelphia Police Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. is cheered by supporters as he leaves the a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to turn himself into police for beating a protester with a baton.

Steve Keeley/Video screenshot/Twitter

Jake Dima Contributor
A Philadelphia police inspector was met with a round of applause from supporters Monday as he turned himself in to authorities after allegedly beating an unruly protester with a baton last week.

Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. was seen on video leaving a Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodge surrounded by dozens of people saluting, whistling and applauding him. The 54-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, according to an NBC10 report.


The FOP lodge has also made T-shirts with the embattled officer’s name to support him.


Bologna allegedly used a metal baton to pummel 21-year-old Temple University student Evan Gorski after protesters and police clashed at a rally sparked by George Floyd’s death, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes.

The college attendee needed to receive “10 staples and approximately 10 sutures” for a gash on his head after being struck by the blunt instrument, District Attorney Larry Krasner told NBC10. (RELATED: Police Unit Resigns ‘In Disgust’ After Two Officers Suspended For Pushing Elderly Man)


The Temple student was detained for 24 hours before his charges were dropped.

“It happened in broad daylight, with hundreds if not thousands of people around,” Jonathan Feinberg, Gorski’s attorney, said. “This officer had to know what he was doing was observable… to everyone who was there, and he did it anyway.”

