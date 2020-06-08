Philly Police Officers Cheer Colleague As He Turns Himself In For Allegedly Pummeling Protester

A Philadelphia police inspector was met with a round of applause from supporters Monday as he turned himself in to authorities after allegedly beating an unruly protester with a baton last week.

Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. was seen on video leaving a Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodge surrounded by dozens of people saluting, whistling and applauding him. The 54-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, according to an NBC10 report.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice⁩ Staff Inspector Joe Bologna,54,leaves ⁦@FOPLodge5⁩ to turn himself in on felony charges for violent protest confrontation last week that severely injured ⁦@TempleUniv⁩ student,21, when hit on head with police baton ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/VsJSYSseHY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 8, 2020



The FOP lodge has also made T-shirts with the embattled officer’s name to support him.

Show your support for Inspector Joe Bologna

T-Shirts will be available to buy in the cop shop on Tuesday, June 9th in sizes small to 3x for $20.00. Please Share! @FOPLodge5 @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/oIuKv20xow — FOPLodge5 (@FOPLodge5) June 7, 2020



Bologna allegedly used a metal baton to pummel 21-year-old Temple University student Evan Gorski after protesters and police clashed at a rally sparked by George Floyd’s death, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes.

The college attendee needed to receive “10 staples and approximately 10 sutures” for a gash on his head after being struck by the blunt instrument, District Attorney Larry Krasner told NBC10. (RELATED: Police Unit Resigns ‘In Disgust’ After Two Officers Suspended For Pushing Elderly Man)

Philly police attempt to disperse crowd after hundreds mased/gassed on Parkway. This was @ 5:30 as curfew nears. Dude w/ white shirt provokes scuffle, shoves baton into civilian’s throat. #phillyprotest #blacklivesmatter #GeorgeFloydprotests #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/XDKOMbr0Sr — Peopledelphia (@Peopledelphia) June 1, 2020



The Temple student was detained for 24 hours before his charges were dropped.

“It happened in broad daylight, with hundreds if not thousands of people around,” Jonathan Feinberg, Gorski’s attorney, said. “This officer had to know what he was doing was observable… to everyone who was there, and he did it anyway.”

