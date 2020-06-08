Trump Worries That Roger Goodell Will Allow NFL Players To Kneel For Anthem Again

President Donald Trump expressed concern late Sunday night that NFL players would resume kneeling for the national anthem, after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video last week, where he said the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.”
“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” Trump asked on Twitter. (RELATED: Detroit Father Of 5 ‘Devastated’ After Riots Destroy His Home)
