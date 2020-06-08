Trump Worries That Roger Goodell Will Allow NFL Players To Kneel For Anthem Again

President Donald Trump expressed concern late Sunday night that NFL players would resume kneeling for the national anthem, after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video last week, where he said the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.”

“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” Trump asked on Twitter. (RELATED: Detroit Father Of 5 ‘Devastated’ After Riots Destroy His Home)

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” the commissioner said in a video posted to the league’s Twitter feed.“We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a protest movement in 2016, when he began kneeling for the national anthem before games. The NFL enacted a new policy in 2018, which required players to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

The president recently expressed disappointment with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, after Brees apologized for calling national anthem protests disrespectful.

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag,” Trump said.