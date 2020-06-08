Unlock Over 300 High-Quality Backgrounds For Your Zoom Meetings For Just $40

By now, you’ve become a pro at working from home. Between getting the kids to busy themselves with a craft and training your cat to stop sitting on your keyboard, working from your living room isn’t so bad after all. But there’s still one thing that could use a little improvement: your video chats. After all, you wouldn’t invite your boss to see the intricacies of your messy living room during a normal business meeting, would you?

If you’re doing a lot more video chatting these days, whether it be professionally or socially, perhaps it’s time to take things up a notch by controlling what your viewers see on-screen. Many people are wising up and turning to Hello Backgrounds, a company that gives you access to a massive library of dynamic backgrounds — over 300 of them, if we’re talking numbers — that you can use during your chats on Zoom, Skype, or whatever else.

Hello Backgrounds is incredibly easy to use and never requires you to mess with a green screen. Compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype, Hello Backgrounds provides a plethora of videos and high-resolution images for you to use when chatting online. And you never have to worry about the backgrounds being distracting or tacky as they don’t feature any watermarks or distracting logos. From intimate study rooms to swanky boardrooms, you can depend on Hello Backgrounds to have just the backdrop to match whatever you’re doing.

With the Hello Backgrounds: Videos and Images Package, you’ll have access to over 300 gorgeous backgrounds for your online chats and can take full advantage of their free updates. But the best part? It’s currently $39.99 — that’s a whopping 59% off its normal price!

