Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Says He Now Weighs 228 Pounds

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has put on some serious weight in the offseason.

The young college passer posted on his Instagram story that he now weighs 228 pounds, which is 23 pounds heavier than what we weighed when he enrolled last year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On top of that, he said his 10 yard split is down to 1.51 seconds, which is incredibly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jul 15, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

Putting on 23 pounds from one season to the next is a ton of muscle, especially for a quarterback. Luckily, Mertz isn’t exactly a short guy. He’s around 6’3″ and has the frame to handle it.

Still, a traditional passer weighing about 230 pounds and running a 1.51 second 10 yard split is great news for fans of the Badgers.

As I said this weekend, I don’t know if Mertz will take too many reps from Coan this season, but he’s clearly a beast and putting in work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 5, 2019 at 4:31pm PDT

I have no doubt at all that he’s most certainly taken his game to the next level since arriving in Madison last season.

Just look at the dude!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on May 25, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

The future sure is looking bright for Wisconsin with Mertz. I am supremely confident in saying that.