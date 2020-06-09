Al Sharpton Uses George Floyd Service To Demand Colin Kaepernick Get A Job In The NFL

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton demanded Tuesday during George Floyd’s funeral that former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick get his “job back” in the NFL.

After a rocky six-year stint in San Franciso that ended in 2016 with the former dual-threat quarterback becoming better known for his refusal to stand for the national anthem than his play at the position, Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but has yet to land a position in the league.

“Oh, it’s nice to see some people change their mind, head of the NFL said yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest. Well, don’t apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back!” Sharpton said to audience applause.

WATCH:

“Don’t come with some empty apology,” he continued. “Take a man’s livelihood, strip a man down of his talents. And four years later when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go and do a FaceTime talking about you sorry! Minimizing the value of our lives! You sorry? Then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, because when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building and we don’t want an apology. We want him repaired.”

“Equal justice. Equal fairness. We’re not anti-anybody. We are trying to stop people from being anti-us. We want the law to apply equally,” said Sharpton. (RELATED: Will The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Colin Kaepernick?)

Kaepernick is reportedly training “daily” in hopes of making an NFL comeback.