It’s A Great Time To Watch The Hit FX Show ‘American Horror Story’

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to watch “American Horror Story” if you’ve never seen it before.

As we wind down coronavirus quarantine, we’ve really started to run low on viewing options. The good news for all of you is that every season of the hit FX show is on Hulu. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As you all know, I’m a big fan of “AHS.” I think the first three seasons are nothing short of incredible. The first two are truly spectacular.

In fact, I just started re-watching season three last night.

Now, there are some seasons that certainly weren’t as good as others. I’ll be the first to admit that. Seasons five (“Hotel”), seven (“Cult”), and eight (“Apocalypse”) were all very disappointing when compared to the first three.

However, the show bounced back in a gigantic way in season nine with “AHS: 1984.” The ninth season of the hit show felt like it had finally brought the series back to an elite level.

It was fun, scary, remained interesting from start to finish and had fascinating characters to follow.

The good news is that you don’t have to see every season in order to stay up-to-date on what’s happening. Everything resets when a new season starts. Yes, there are some connections through the season, but you don’t need to see every episode to know what’s happening.

For that reason, I’d suggest skipping the seasons I called out above, and riding with the other ones.

Season 10 will arrive in 2021, which means you all have plenty of time to catch up on “American Horror Story” to be ready for the new episodes.

So, start streaming on Hulu!

P.S.: Emma Roberts is in “AHS” and is one of the most underrated smokes in all of Hollywood. Trust me, she’s great in every season she appears in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 31, 2020 at 3:13am PST