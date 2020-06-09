Brian Kelly Says Notre Dame Is Looking At Possibly Not Playing Wisconsin At Lambeau Field

Notre Dame is apparently looking at not playing Wisconsin at Lambeau Field this upcoming season.

The Fighting Irish and the Badgers currently scheduled to meet October 3 on the historic field to play in the most highly-anticipated non-conference game of the season, but it sounds like might not happen as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Pete Samspon, Brian Kelly said during an interview with Mike Tirico that Notre Dame is looking at pulling games out of NFL stadiums and bringing them back to campus.

Brian Kelly, on Mike Tirico’s show, says that Notre Dame is exploring moving games from NFL stadiums back on campus. He references games against Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Moving Wisconsin to campus would mean Notre Dame, for what it’s worth. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this update from Kelly.

If Notre Dame refuses to play at Lambeau or a different neutral site, then the Badgers should refuse to take the field.

We’re not getting bullied into playing a road game under the lights against Notre Dame. That’s not what we signed up for.

We signed up for a pair of neutral site games. If the Fighting Irish think they can bully the Badgers into changing the deal, then they can do it over my dead body.

Anyone who thinks I’ll allow Notre Dame to dictate the terms of this deal has lost their damn minds. They don’t call me King in the North for no reason at all.

They do it because I move the needle when called upon and I always look out for my guys.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

If I have to flex my muscles back in my home state to make sure Notre Dame doesn’t screw us, then that’s what I’ll do.

This game will happen at a neutral site or it won’t happen at all. There’s no way Wisconsin can tolerate Notre Dame trying to bring this game back to South Bend.