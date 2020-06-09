Report: California Defense Attorney Being Investigated After Allegedly Calling For Police To Be Murdered

Los Angeles police are investigating a criminal defense attorney after he allegedly made posts from his Instagram account encouraging the murder of police officers, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

Mark McBride allegedly made multiple remarks about killing police on his Instagram account that he’s yet to deny, according to Fox 11, which visited McBride at his San Gabriel house.

EXCLUSIVE: A local defense attorney is under LAPD investigation after his Instagram posts called for police to be murdered & offered free representation to anyone who kills a cop. “These cocksucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphault nap.” 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/FhpNQMLh8U — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 9, 2020

“It won’t stop until black people start murdering cops, which they should do — often and with great relish,” one post reads. “These c***sucking, low-iq, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphalt nap, during which they bleed out on the streets where they’re shot down. I would have no problem with them. I would absolutely 100 percert [sic] defend to the death any African American who picked off a cop or two. It’s time. It’s well past time.”

McBride has now either blocked me or deleted/shut off his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/3OZdBYQPlD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 9, 2020

“Or . . . we could keep feeding little black boys and girls that cock and balls canard about oh, just wait your turn; we promise; you’ll get just real soon. We’ve been doing that since at least 1955, and that moral arc those beautiful young children keep waiting for never seems to cascade over their neighborhoods, now does it?” The second post reads. (RELATED: Man Charged With Murder Of Retired St. Louis Police Officer Defending Store From Looters)

“One last thing: it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended “terrorists.” Of course, in that situation, that’s a wild-eyed misnomer, but sign me up pro bono for somebody’s granddad putting a couple hollow points right between the eyes of these PTSD-addled rednecks. I’d take one or two pro bono. Easy. No Problem.” The last post says.

McBride’s bar license was active as of Monday, though it has been suspended three times since 2018 for McBride’s failure to pay child or spousal support, according to Fox 11.

Officers told Fox 11 that they found the comments extremely disturbing and would investigate.

“When we first saw the comments it was disgust, it was anger,” Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, Vice President of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers told Fox 11. The LAPD said McBride will be reported to the state bar for the threats.