CBS Sports Ranks Jim Harbaugh As The Third Best Coach In The Big 10

CBS Sports has released its Big 10 coaching rankings, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is in an absurd position.

According to CBS Sports, Jim Harbaugh is the third best coach in the conference. He’s only behind Penn State coach James Franklin and Ohio State leader Ryan Day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at the idea Jim Harbaugh is the third best coach in the conference.

First off, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is without question a better coach than Jim Harbaugh and CBS has him slotted at number six!

If Jim Harbaugh woke up with Wisconsin’s roster and recruits, he’d quit coaching for ever over trying two win double digit games.

That’s just a fact, my friends.

I’d even rather have Pat Fitzgerald over Harbaugh. Talk about a guy who has found a way to win with overlooked talent.

Northwestern has done more with less than most schools in America. The idea Harbaugh is an easy choice over Fitzpatrick or Chryst is laughable.

Now, I’m not saying Harbaugh is a bad coach. He’s not, and he’s finally made Michigan relevant again. That has to mean something.

However, Harbaugh has also never appeared in the B1G title game and he gets rolled by Ohio State to end every regular season.

We’ll see how Harbaugh does in 2020, but until he actually wins something, I’m damn sure not putting him in the top four.

Not a chance in hell.