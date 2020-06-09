These Celebs Have Been Fired From Their Shows Due To Resurfaced ‘Racially Insensitive Comments’ Following Floyd’s Death

Celebrities like Bravo’s Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are just the latest stars to be fired over “racially insensitive comments” following George Floyd’s death.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said in a statement Tuesday to E! News. Boyens and Caprioni were much newer to the show and had only appeared in one season, season 8. Both apologized back in January when the "insensitive" tweets resurfaced.

Schroeder and Doute have been part of the series since it began in 2013 and appeared in every season since.

It all comes after former castmate Faith Stowers recalled how they had called the police on her.

“There was this article … where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled in an Instagram Live with fellow MTV reality star Candace Renee Rice. “It was like a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, like weird tattoos or whatever and they showcased her, and I guess this woman was like robbing people … The woman was at large … and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, true story.”

“I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” Faith explained about the since-taken down interview on the Bitch Bible podcast. “She’s telling them what they did to me.”

“It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave,” she added. “So, they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me and it didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

During the same time the podcast aired, Kristen had tweeted in a since-deleted post, “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprulesthief look familiar?”

“Someone put her on MTV [and] gave her a platform for press,” her tweet added. “I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Since Stowers interview, both Doute and Schroder have issued apologies.

“And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” Kristen shared. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her.”

“It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” she added. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

While Stassi wrote that, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

Schroeder went on to specifically address something that happened with her “my former castmate, Faith Stowers.”

“My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” she added. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong.”

Stassi continued, “I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions—to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

And the four stars aren’t the only ones to lose jobs since George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

CW star on “The Flash,” Hartley Sawyer, has been let go following a handful of tweets showing examples of racist rhetoric and misogynistic statements. When the tweets resurfaced he issued an apology.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash,” The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to Fox News. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation.”

“Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce,” the statement concluded.

MTV’s “The Challenge” reality star Dee Nguyen has been let go after reportedly making insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, per the New York Post.

It all started after she was blasted for her response to “Black Out Tuesday” last week after someone wrote, “Wake up! People are dying,” per The Ashley.

As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice. — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 9, 2020

“People die every f–king day,” Nguyen tweeted. “U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest you wake the f–k up and get off social media.”

“IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM,” she added, referencing Black Lives Matter. “I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

She then got into a Twitter feud with fellow black co-stars, Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams who called her out for using the movement for clout.

She hit back claiming to be a victim of “cancel culture” before she apologized. But MTV later announced they had severed ties with the reality star.