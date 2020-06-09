The College Football Playoff Is Proceeding As Planned Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The college football playoff is still proceeding as planned.

College football players around America are returning to their respective campuses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and workouts are getting underway. Despite a report the season could be shortened, it sounds like that won’t be the case at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has arrived. pic.twitter.com/90tFCdXXLm — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 8, 2020

“We are still planning to play the semifinals Jan. 1 and the championship game Jan. 11,” executive director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock said Monday during an interview on WNSP-FM 105.5, according to AL.com.

This is great news. If the CFP is moving forward as planned, I think that’s a great sign for the fate of the season.

We need football, and we need football to happen as planned. We need games in the fall, bowl season to happen during the holiday season and the playoff games to occur as they always do.

If the season does get shortened, you’re going to see fans lose their damn minds. I won’t blame them one bit if that’s their reaction.

We’ve been putting in the work, continuing to fight against coronavirus and now we just want our football games to happen.

You can’t take that away from us after all we’ve been through!

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Let’s hope nothing derails all the great progress we’ve made. That’s literally the last thing America needs.