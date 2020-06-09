The Legendary TV Show ‘Cops’ Has Been Canceled

“Cops” is officially over.

The legendary real-life series following police officers in the field has been canceled at the Paramount Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It had been pulled from the schedule following the death of George Floyd. The series ran for 32 seasons on Fox, Spike and Paramount Network. (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

A spokesperson told THR, “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

I wish I could say I’m surprised, but I think we all know I’m not. Business is business, and somebody along the way made the decision “Cops” was bad for business.

If it was going to hurt the bottom line, then you can’t really blame Paramount Network for pulling the plug. Welcome to life in the entertainment world.

It really is a damn shame, though. “Cops” was an iconic show when it aired. It was so good for so many seasons, and just fascinating on so many levels.

My college roommates and I used to play a drinking game during it all the time. You always knew some idiot was going to make a run for it!

Making it through 32 seasons is a hell of an accomplishment. Now, it’s all over. Hopefully, Paramount Network finds something great to fill the spot with.

Maybe, a few more episodes of “Yellowstone?” Yeah, I could get on board with that plan.