‘Transgender Women Are Women’: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To J.K. Rowling Backlash

Daniel Radcliffe said “transgender women are women” in response to the backlash against author J.K. Rowling over tweets some deemed were transphobic.

“Transgender women are women,” the 30-year-old actor shared in an essay posted on The Trevor Project website. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he added.(RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Radcliffe continued, while noting stats on the website about 78 percent of transgender and non-binary youth reported being the subject of discrimination, “It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.” (RELATED: J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ While Schools Remain Closed Due To Coronavirus)

Later he made it clear, that there was no “infighting” between him and Rowling.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” Daniel shared.

It came following comments from the “Harry Potter” author over the weekend when she tweeted about an article from the web site Devex titled, “Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“People who menstruate,” Rowling tweeted. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

A backlash ensued against the author who responded, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”