Detroit Lions Running Back Bo Scarbrough Has Interest In Joining Federal Law Enforcement

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough wants to help put bad guys away.

ESPN published a fascinating profile on the NFL running back finishing up his degree and joining law enforcement once his playing days are over. It sounds like he’s the man for the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I like hands-on and like to be out in the field. I like to help people and I’m caring. I just figured that it would be the right thing for me. That it would be comfortable for me,” Scarbrough told ESPN when talking about the idea of joining the FBI or possibly Homeland Security.

Scarbrough is on the verge of completing his degree at the University of Alabama, and ESPN noted he is heavily interested in criminal justice.

I don’t know why, but I just love the idea of Bo Scarbrough being an FBI agent. Imagine that dude serving you a warrant or raiding your house.

We’ve all seen videos of people trying to fight cops. You know what we’ll probably never see a video of? Someone trading punches with the Lions running back.

He’s a gigantic human!

I hope like hell he gets the job done, finishes up his degree and joins law enforcement. We need positive attitudes in the law enforcement community, and it sounds like he has that in spades.

Also, I kind of just want to watch him kick down doors.