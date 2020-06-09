Fort Worth Police Chief Dropping Charges Against Rioters

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that his department is dropping rioting charges brought up against about 50 people.

Kraus suggested forgetting the rioting charges was a way to forge reconciliation between the police and the community, NBC News-affiliate Dallas-Fort Worth 5 reported Monday. Fort Worth police made the arrests on the West 7th Street Bridge on May 31.

Protests and riots erupted across America amid the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police.

“Words are a start, but must be backed up with action,” Kraus said in a statement. “To that end, I am dropping all charges for rioting that have resulted from the protests in Fort Worth.”

#NEW @chiefkraus to drop all charges for rioting that resulted from protests in #FortWorth. Each individual will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped. pic.twitter.com/e86AiStaX9 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2020



The police will send a letter to those affected indicating that the charges have been dropped, according to the statement.

“The cry to reform the police profession is echoing across our nation, and we must start here at home. We hear those voices and are committed to enacting the necessary reforms to improve our police department and our relationship with the community we serve.”

"This is just one step on a long journey, but I hope it shows that the FWPD is committed to walking the path of reform with our community," Kraus wrote.