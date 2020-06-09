Person Tied To Iowa’s Football Team Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A member of the Iowa Hawkeyes has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, the program announced Monday that an individual tied to the football team has the virus. It’s not clear if the person is a player or staff member. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The person will be isolated and kept away from the rest of the team for the time being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on May 15, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Just when I thought things couldn’t get worse for Iowa, we get hit with this news. Coronavirus impacting a program by itself isn’t too bad.

However, the avalanche of bad news hitting Iowa is just unreal. I don’t think anyone expected Iowa to get hammered like this during the 2020 season.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

So far, we’ve had a coach accused of racially charged behavior and placed on leave, multiple former players complain on social media about the culture of the program, the threat of the entire team kneeling during the anthem and now someone has coronavirus.

You couldn’t make up this kind of disaster if you tried.

At this point, you just have to wonder if it can even get any worse. I’d say it can’t, but I also never thought Iowa would even end up in a situation like the one they’re currently.

Best of luck to Kirk Ferentz! It sounds like he’s going to need it.