Jameis Winston Says He’s 1 Of The Best Quarterbacks To Ever Play Football

New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston thinks he’s an all-time great talent.

Winston was pushed out by the Buccaneers after tossing 30 interceptions last season in order to make room for Tom Brady. Despite the fact he’s a turnover machine, the FSU Heisman winner also thinks he’s one of the greatest to ever play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on May 15, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

“I know what I’m worth. And I know day in and day out, without publicly coming in and saying it, that historically I’m one of the best quarterbacks to play the game,” Winston told Bleacher Report when discussing his career in an article published Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

Say whatever you want about Jameis Winston, but you can’t say the man isn’t one of the confident people on the planet.

That’s the type of confidence he you just can’t buy or put a price on. The dude threw 30 interceptions last season and lost his job!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:32pm PST

How does he respond? Oh, just by saying he’s one of the GOATs in the sport of football. You’re lying to yourself if you don’t find that hilarious.

Jameis Winston is just a content machine, and you’re wrong if you disagree. All he does is move the needle, even when you least expect it.

I can’t wait to see how this experiment with the Saints goes for Winston. It’ll either end poorly or he’s coming to come out balling after learning from Drew Brees.

Either way, I’m all in!