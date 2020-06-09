Minnesota Vikings Star Dalvin Cook Will Hold Out Until He Gets A ‘Reasonable’ Extension

Minnesota Vikings star running Dalvin Cook wants a new deal.

According to Adam Schefter, Cook won’t be participating in any team activities until he gets a “reasonable extension.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook no longer will participate in any team-related activities until and unless he receives a “reasonable” deal, a source said Monday. “He’s out,” a source told ESPN. “Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2020

Players are holding out, and that must mean the NFL is officially back! You know football is underway once players start threatening to not report if they don’t get new deals.

The season doesn’t officially start until players start holding out. That’s just science.

Secondly, someone might want to show Cook the kind of success other running backs trying to hold out have had so far.

It hasn’t ended well at all. In fact, I can’t think of an RB holding out other than maybe Ezekiel Elliott where the ending was a great one for the player.

Melvin Gordon is the last major example I can think of, and that ended with him returning to the Chargers without a new deal.

Cook might want to be very careful before getting into a standoff with the Vikings. Running backs have very little leverage in the NFL.

We’ll see what happens. As a betting man, I don’t expect Cook to come out as the winner in this situation. If recent history has taught us anything it’s that running backs and holdouts don’t go well together.