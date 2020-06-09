Mississippi State Schedules 2022 Football Game Against ETSU

Mississippi State will play the ETSU Buccaneers in football during the 2022 season.

The Bucs announced that they’ll travel to Starkville in a couple seasons to take on Mike Leach and the MSU Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We hope you didn’t “Miss” it…that is right, we are playing @HailStateFB! The Bucs will be traveling to Starkville in 2022 for a showdown at Davis Wade Stadium.#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/iQaQrmdQud — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) June 5, 2020

Once again, the mighty SEC just continues to impress us all with the tough non-conference games being scheduled by members of the conference.

Now, please don’t let this come off as me hating on Mike Leach. I can promise you that’s not the case at all. There’s nobody out there who is a bigger Leach fan than I am.

However, let’s not pretend like the SEC does anything other than schedule creampuffs outside of conference play.

The only school that has actually impressed me with scheduling decisions is Alabama, and that’s mostly because the Crimson Tide scheduled a home-and-home with Wisconsin.

Outside of that series, the SEC is a joke when it comes to scheduling.

MSU scheduling ETSU is just the latest example of that fact. This won’t be a football game. It’s going to be a massacre.

Mike Leach could have the third string in by halftime and still win.

Never change, SEC! Never change. I have way too much fun dragging the conference!