Multiple NFL Quarterbacks Are Getting Back To Training And Practicing

Multiple NFL quarterbacks are ready to get back to life as normal to prepare for the upcoming season.

According to John Clark, Carson Wentz is already working out with his teammates on the Eagles, and he's not the only QB ready to roll.

Carson Wentz is hosting Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega Whiteside, and a few other players in Houston for workouts! Carson getting work in and building a bond with his young receivers ???????? #Eagles

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear Kyler Murray will start throwing this week, and Colts head coach Frank Reich has said Philip Rivers is “already calling guys to throw.”

It sure does feel like things are returning to normal. What’s that saying about nature returning and defeating the virus?

Well, whatever the saying is, it seems to apply here. The fact multiple NFL quarterbacks are putting in the work to return is a great sign.

Quarterbacks practicing with receivers is a tale as old as time. Once QBs feel comfortable enough to be slinging it, then you know practice is right around the corner.

They’ve been encouraged to stay away from their teammates for months, and I’m sure quarterbacks around the league are itching to knock off the rust.

There’s still no guaranteed date for when NFL campus will begin, but it sounds like QBs won’t wait to find out. They’re ready to play football immediately.

As a fan, I love to see it!