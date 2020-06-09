Reddit Debates Whether Your College Football Team Could Win A Title With 2 NFL Alumni

Reddit is debating a fun question about whether or not your college football team could win a title with two former players in the NFL.

In the "Would your team win the CFB Playoff with 2 current NFL alumni?" thread, people are debating this fascinating question.

The rules are simple. One player has to be on defense and one has to be on offense. If you added them to the roster, could your team win the national title?

Let me go ahead and answer this for Wisconsin. We would absolutely win the national title under this proposal, and it might not be close.

Our offensive player would be Russell Wilson at quarterback and our defensive player would be defensive end J.J. Watt.

Folks, it wouldn’t even be close. With the talent we already have, we’d be unstoppable if we added those two players.

The average margin of victory might be in the 40s. The Badgers would essentially be adding arguably the best player in the NFL on each side of the ball.

Yeah, I think we’d be fine. Russell Wilson tears up NFL defenses and J.J. Watt is a quarterback’s worst nightmare. I’m confident neither would struggle playing against 19-year-olds.

If you are already a top-15 team and you have a star QB in the NFL from your school, you’d almost certainly dominate the college scene.

People sometimes forget just how big the talent gap between the NFL and college is. A star NFL QB would elevate a six-win college team to a 9-3 or 10-2 program with ease.

They’d take a 10-2 win team and likely win a national title.

Let us know in the comments the team you pull for and the two players you’d take!