REPORT: NBA Playoffs Will Start August 16, Finals Will Start September 30

The timeline for the NBA playoffs has reportedly been revealed.

According to Shams Charania, the play-in games will start August 16, the first round will be over by the end of August, September will feature the second and third rounds and then the finals will start September 30.

Tentative NBA postseason dates:

Aug. 16-17: Play-in tourney

Aug. 18: First round

Sept. 1: Second round

Sept. 15: Conference Finals

Sept. 30: Finals Game 1pic.twitter.com/Y2bL8CpkSL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2020

As I’ve said before, I think it’s the definition of stupidity for the NBA to try to compete with the NFL and college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They need to have as much of the playoffs over as soon as possible. If the NBA plays playoff games at the same time as NFL and college football games, they’re going to get obliterated in the ratings.

If the schedules have to overlap, which seems like it’s 100% going to happen, then the NBA should only play games on weekdays.

They’re going to have to compete with Monday and Thursday night games. That’s just the reality, but the NBA would be hammering itself by trying to compete with weekend football games.

It would end terribly for the basketball league.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t expect the TV ratings to be pretty at all for the NBA. In fact, I think they’re going to be absolutely brutal.