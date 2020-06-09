REPORT: NCAA ‘Expected’ To Approve Plan For Six Weeks Of Camp Prior To College Football Starting

The NCAA is reportedly inches away from approving a plan for college football practices to start.

According to Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is “expected” Thursday to approve a plan that calls for six weeks of camp prior to the season starting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The plan will then be sent to the NCAA D-I Council for final approval, which will certainly happen once that step is reached. Coaches can get to work with plays by the second week of July under the plan, and walk-throughs will happen by mid-July, according to the same report.

One step closer, folks! One step closer to football happening in the fall. In case you were wondering whether or not I’m excited, you can see a live look at my reaction below.

Athletes around the country have already started returning to their campuses for voluntary workouts and it looks like mandatory activities are about a month away.

If that’s not great news for fans around the country, then I don’t know what is.

Six weeks of camp should also be more than enough to get players in shape for the season. That’s a month and a half of training on top of the voluntary workouts already underway during the coronavirus pandemic.

I 100% expect players to be ready to roll.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation surrounding college football when we have them.