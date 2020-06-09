Spike Lee Mocks Trump, Says If He Gets Reelected The ‘World Is In Peril’

Spike Lee mocked President Donald Trump as “Agent Orange” and said if he gets reelected in November the “world is in peril.”

“People are gonna come out to vote and say, ‘Hell no to Agent Orange [Trump],” the 63-year-old film producer shared during his appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Spike Lee Goes On Profane Rant Against Trump At French Film Festival [VIDEO])

WATCH:

“That’s my hope, that’s my prayer, and our president, President Obama… has said that this upcoming presidential election is going to be the most important in the history of the United States of America,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lee continued, while explaining that he thinks “this presidential election will be the most important election in the history of the modern world. This is my opinion, [Trump] gets elected the world is in peril.”

“They had to talk him down from siccing national armed forces on peaceful Americans,” the film producer went on. “It’s like this guy has never even heard the Constitution of the United States of America. Things are bananas now.”

Fallon seemed to agree and said, “It feels like every move is more shocking than the next move. Someone has to talk to somebody and say, ‘Hey, what you’re putting out there is not working.'”

Spike then said that sometimes he thinks Trump should “just be quiet” and “just don’t say nothing” following the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.