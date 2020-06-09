Taylor Swift Calls Out ‘Racial Injustice’: Says ‘Changes MUST Be Made’

Taylor Swift called out “racial injustice” in local and state governments and said “changes must be made” there following George Floyd’s death.

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” the 30-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday. The comments were noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind, ” she added. “#BlackLivesMatter.”

She followed up her tweet, by sharing an article from President Barack Obama titled, “How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change.” (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

“This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels,” the “Shake It Off” hitmaker tweeted.

Swift also tweeted an article calling for the need for “mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

Last month, the “Me!” hitmaker accused President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” his “entire presidency.”

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence,” Taylor wrote. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”