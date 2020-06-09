Video Shows Police Arresting Black Man For Dancing

Body camera footage released on Saturday shows police arresting a black man for dancing in the street.



The man, identified as Mali Watkins, was arrested by police and cited for resisting arrest, according to CNN. The arrest happened on May 23rd when police were called to a street in Alameda, California, from a woman who said “an African-American man is dancing in the street and clearly something is wrong with him.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To F***ing Choke You Out Bro’: New Mexico Police Officer Charged After Neck Restraint Killed Suspect)

In the video, police approach Watkins and question him as to why he is dancing in the street as opposed to the sidewalk. Watkins says the dancing was a form of exercise and says he exercises on this street everyday.

When Watkins attempts to go into the street, claiming that his car is down the road, officers grab his arms and move him back towards the sidewalk. They put him on the back of a car and state that he is resisting arrest.

After some time, more officers arrive and pin Watkins to the ground, one placing his knee onto Watkins’ neck. Watkins repeatedly asks officers why they are touching him and refusing to release him.

People in Alameda held a dance party over the weekend in support of 44-year-old Mali Watkins, who was arrested after a woman reported seeing a black man dancing in the street. Protesters say there was no basis for call, and the arrest that followed. https://t.co/qcEeyah5Rz — KTVU (@KTVU) June 8, 2020



A dance party was held on Sunday in Alameda in support of Watkins, according to KTVU.

“I am outraged and I am sad and I am committed to ensuring that there is a full, independent investigation and that there is accountability for those involved, including those who created a system that allowed this to happen,” said Alameda Vice Mayor John Knox White on Twitter.

The Alameda Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.