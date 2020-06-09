Viral Tweet Asks The Best Advice You’ve Ever Received In 4 Words Or Fewer

One viral tweet wants to know the best advice people received in four words or fewer.

Twitter user @eliistender10 tweeted, "Your best advice in 4 words or fewer," and it's already been retweeted north of 12,000 times in about 24 hours.

Your best advice in 4 words or fewer — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) June 8, 2020

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. The best advice I ever got was “Only drink cold beer.”

Coincidentally, it’s exactly four words! It’s almost like it was meant to be. It’s almost like God meant for this tweet to go viral and for that advice to perfectly fit within the number of words allowed.

I’ve received some great advice over the years. In 28 years of life I’ve been told many things that have helped me get where I am today.

Still, nothing ever beat me being told that you just have to stick to cold beer. Life is far too short to ever drink warm beer.

It’s just not worth it.

So, let’s make sure our fridges and coolers are nice and cold and packed full of beer. I hope you all have a great summer, and I hope plenty of beer is involved!