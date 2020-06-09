Wisconsin Badgers Will Start Football Conditioning June 15

The Wisconsin Badgers will start football conditioning this upcoming Monday.

Players were allowed to start returning June 8 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for voluntary workouts, and conditioning and strength activities for the team will start June 15, according to a release from the school. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Strength and conditioning activities for the football team start of June 15th. pic.twitter.com/EvL1o2c3z2 — Bucky’s 5th Quarantine (@B5Q) June 8, 2020

Okay, the ball is rolling and that’s all that matters. Players returned to campus Monday, the Badgers have protocol in place to handle this situation and we’ll start hammering away at conditioning this upcoming Monday.

Given where it looked like we were three months ago, I think it’s safe to say this is a win for America and the state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

We went from reasonably wondering if the season would even happen to now being less than a week away from hitting the weights and players are back on campus.

All things considered, we have absolutely nothing to complain about. It’s been a tough three months fighting coronavirus, but we’ve finally turned a corner.

I’ve always said getting football back would be a sign of victory in the fight against the virus, and we’re now doing that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

This Monday, we get to work and we prepare to win a whole lot of football games this season. The 2020 campaign is upon us and I can’t wait to get to work!