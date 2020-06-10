247Sports Picks Oklahoma To Win The Big 12, Has Texas Finishing 3rd

247Sports believes the Oklahoma Sooners will win the Big 12.

The popular sports publication dropped its predictions Tuesday for the Big 12, and Lincoln Riley’s squad is expected to finish first. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma State is slotted at second and Texas is expected to finish third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Jun 8, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT

You simply can’t pick against Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma when it comes to winning the Big 12. You just can’t do it.

Riley and the Sooners have dominated the scene even since before he took over as the coach. Until they don’t win it a couple years in a row, there’s no reason to bet against them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

Spencer Rattler is now the quarterback running his offense, and I have no doubt he’s going to put up some gaudy numbers.

The young man is going to be the next great Oklahoma quarterback.

Now, it’s Texas that people really need to be watching. Tom Herman has Sam Ehlinger for his final year of college ball, and fans are finally expecting some results.

Last season was an unmitigated disaster for the Longhorns after expectations were incredibly high to start the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Nov 29, 2019 at 2:17pm PST

If Herman doesn’t compete for the Big 12 title and win at least 10 games, his seat is going to be scorching hot.

You can’t have a top-five quarterback in America and not win a ton of games. Texas fans expect and deserve to have a great team.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no doubt the Big 12 will be one of the most fascinating conferences in all of America to watch.