AMC Suffers Quarterly Loss Of $2.17 Billion During The Coronavirus Pandemic

AMC has lost a staggering amount of money during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company revealed during a Tuesday earnings call that it lost $2.17 billion during the last quarter.

Movies theaters across America have been shut ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept across America back in March. The popular movie theater chain is hoping to be open by July and expects to be showing screenings of “Tenet” by July 17, according to the same report.

It’s truly mind-boggling the amount of damage coronavirus has done on the entertainment industry. While a lot of industries have been hit hard, the entertainment industry has been decimated over the past few months.

Movies stopped getting released, cameras stopped rolling on sets and movie theaters across the country shut their doors.

It’s been nothing short of a disaster on every single level.

Stop and think for a second how much money $2.17 billion is for one company to lose. Most companies couldn’t even fathom that kind of loss.

It sounds like as long as AMC can open in July, then it’s going to survive. As more and more states around America open up, people are getting back to business as usual.

My guess is that AMC will make it to “Tenet” on July 17. However, it sounds like the company is on the brink if something derails the return plans.

Let’s hope Hollywood returns to normal sooner than later. Things just don’t feel right without our movies.