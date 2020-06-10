Politics

Amy McGrath Defends Attack Ad Featuring John McCain After Cindy McCain Speaks Out

Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks all her supporters after appearing at her election night party in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath defended her recent attack ad featuring John McCain amid criticism from the late Republican Arizona Senator’s widow.

McGrath explained that, prior to releasing her ad touting McCain’s historic vote to stop the overturning of the Affordable Care Act, she had discussed the use of his image with a member of the family. (RELATED: Coal Miners Claim They Were Duped By Democrat To Appear In Anti-McConnell Attack Ad)

“Prior to running this ad, I reached out to a member of the McCain family, who I know, and received encouragement. I am saddened that Mrs. McCain sees this differently, but my intention is to honor Sen. McCain’s historic vote that is also a moment of public record,” McGrath tweeted.

Cindy McCain made it clear Tuesday that she was not thrilled with the use of her late husband’s image — particularly because he considered the target of the attack, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a friend.

“I’m disappointed in @AmyMcGrathKY’s use of my late husband #johnmccain image in a partisan attack ad against his good friend @senatemajldr. John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division.

This was not the first time that the subject of a political ad took issue with McGrath’s campaign. Coal miners objected to a 2019 ad, saying that McGrath “duped” them into appearing.

Another more recent ad featured Republican Governors Mike Dewine (Ohio) and Larry Hogan (Maryland). Both asked her to leave them out of her political battles with McConnell.

Rather than honor their requests, McGrath doubled down. “I strongly stand by my ad,” she said.