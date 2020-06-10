Anna Kendrick Says Filming ‘Twilight’ Was Like Surviving ‘A Hostage Situation’

Anna Kendrick compared the cold, wet conditions during the filming in Portland of “Twilight” to surviving “a hostage situation.”

“I just remember being so cold and miserable,” the 34-year-old actress shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. The comments were noted by CNN in a piece published Wednesday.

"I just remember being so cold and miserable," the 34-year-old actress shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. The comments were noted by CNN in a piece published Wednesday.

"And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'" she added.

Kendrick continued, while noting how it was "also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life."

At one point, she explained that the weather during shooting on the second film, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” wasn’t “quite as intense” and commented about her character, Jessica Stanley’s, valedictorian speech in the third film, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

“The thing that is happening is you are looking at [co-star] Kristen Stewart’s reaction to that speech and that is the thing that is moving you,” the “Pitch Perfect” star explained. “Because I was like ‘I did alright’ but I was just kind of like ‘I dunno I’m reading the speech’ and then it cuts to Kristen. She’s so moved because she’s so talented. People are like, ‘That speech is so amazing,’ and I’m like, ‘No it’s just her, she’s great.'”

Kendrick currently stars in HBO Max’s series, “Love Life.”