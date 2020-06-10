Chris Doyle’s Son Dillon Announces That’s He’s Transferring From Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle will transfer out of the program.

Dillon Doyle announced Tuesday night in a Twitter statement that he was bouncing from the Hawkeyes. The move comes after his father Chris was placed on leave following allegations of racially charged behavior towards athletes, which he has denied. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chris Doyle is the strength and conditioning coach for the Hawkeyes, but his future with the program seems very much in the air ever since players started coming forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

All things considered, I wouldn’t want to stick around at Iowa if I was Dillon Doyle. I wouldn’t want to do that at all.

His father, rightly or wrongly, is absolutely getting hammered right now. He’s in the news, and it’s not for a good reason.

It’s because he allegedly made racially insensitive comments to black players.

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

I’m sure things haven’t been easy on Dillon over the past few days, and I think it’s totally acceptable that he wants to find a new place to play.

A change of scenery makes perfect sense at this point in time.

We’ll see what happens with his father, but there’s no doubt the situation in Iowa is on the brink of disaster. What was once a very respectable and clean program has been dragged into utter chaos.

