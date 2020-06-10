I Will 100% Go To A College Football Game In The Fall If Fans Are Allowed

There is no doubt at all that I will attend a college football game in the fall if fans are allowed in.

At this point in time, it looks like there’s no question at all about whether or not the season will happen amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The season is 100% going to happen. Now, could there be issues along the way? Sure, but the season will start. That much I can guarantee.

After that, the next question we must tackle is whether or not fans will be allowed in. If they are, then I’m going to at least two games this season to watch the Wisconsin Badgers play.

There’s no doubt about it at all. If fans are allowed into games, then you’ll see me with a beer infused attitude cheering on Wisconsin?

What games will I be at? Well, that’s very simple. I’ll be at the home opener against Indiana and then I’ll be at Maryland vs. Wisconsin in October.

Again, there’s no guarantee fans are even let in, but if they are, you’ll see me front and center. After all, as King in the North, I’d be doing my squad a disservice by sitting the season out.

So, when we do battle on the field in the fall, I’ll be there ready to ride with the Badgers. We can’t live in fear.

We’re Americans and we must get our football back.