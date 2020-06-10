‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Looks Unrecognizable After Getting His First Haircut In 17 Years

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson got everyone’s attention when video surfaced of him after getting his first haircut in 17 years.

“I feel myself getting weaker,” the 48-year-old reality star joked in a clip he posted on Instagram as his stylist chopped off his shoulder-length curly hair and gave him a tight buzz cut on the sides, along with a trim to his full beard. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

He captioned the post, “Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too. #17years.” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

Check it out! (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Robertson (@realwilliebosshog) on Jun 9, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

At one point, he leaned over the chair at the end of his epic cut and remarked about how much of his hair was there on the floor.

Later, he walked by his wife, Korie, several times before she finally recognized her husband of 25 plus years. His daughters, Sadie and Bella Robertson looked just as shocked when they saw their dad sporting his new look.

“I’m like in shock,” Sadie explained, as she was genuinely jaw-dropped by the star’s trimmed up look.

We got to say, it is a pretty good look for the CEO of the Duck Commander.