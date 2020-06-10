Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Says ‘Racism Has Been A Plague’ On America

Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement Wednesday about race relations in America.

Following the death of George Floyd, many people from the world of sports have been reacting to the state of race relations in the country after riots and protests spread around America. You can now add one of the most powerful voices in sports to the conversation.

“Racism has been a plague on our country for centuries and the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are just three of the latest, most public examples,” Alvarez said in a Wednesday statement released on Twitter.

You can read his whole statement below.

A message from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/1EENKw0Bk2 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 10, 2020

The sports community would only get louder and louder.

So far, that has been proven more and more correct with every single passing day.

It’s also hard to overstate how important Barry Alvarez is when it comes to the world of college sports. You’re talking about one of the most influential men in America.

In terms of athletic directors, I’d struggle to name five more powerful than he is, and he’s loved in the state of Wisconsin.

Now, he’s doing what he can to help put an end to the tough times America is going through at the moment.

We’ll see who speaks up next, but I’m very confident Alvarez won’t be the last one.