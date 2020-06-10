Editorial

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Says ‘Racism Has Been A Plague’ On America

Wisconsin Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement Wednesday about race relations in America.

Following the death of George Floyd, many people from the world of sports have been reacting to the state of race relations in the country after riots and protests spread around America.

“Racism has been a plague on our country for centuries and the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are just three of the latest, most public examples,” Alvarez said in a Wednesday statement released on Twitter.

You can read his whole statement below.

I’ve told you guys ever since the riots and protests started that the sports community would only get louder and louder.

So far, I’ve been proven more and more correct with every single passing day, and I don’t think that’ll change anytime soon.

It’s also hard to overstate how important Barry Alvarez is when it comes to the world of college sports. You’re talking about one of the most influential men in America.

In terms of athletic directors, I’d struggle to name five more powerful than he is, and he’s loved in the state of Wisconsin.

Now, he’s doing what he can to help put an end to the tough times America is going through at the moment.

We’ll see who speaks up next, but I’m very confident Alvarez won’t be the last one.