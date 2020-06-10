Georgia Democratic Rep To Introduce Bill Classifying Attacks On Trump Supporters As A Hate Crime

Democratic Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones plans to introduce legislation classifying attacks against President Donald Trump’s supporters as hate crimes.

“I’ve watched countless videos of Trump supporters getting attacked in the streets simply due to their support of @realDonaldTrump,” Jones tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s call this what this is: a hate crime. And as we return to the legislature next week, I’ll be introducing legislation that’ll make it such.”

Jones became the first elected Democrat in the state to endorse Trump’s reelection last year, citing the president’s work for the black community. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says Trump Deserves ‘No Credit’ For Job Increases)

Jones’ decision to endorse the president earned him intense backlash from Democrats in the state. Georgia Democratic Party chair and state Sen. Nikema Williams has called Jones “an embarrassment to the Democratic Party.” An organization formed by Democratic former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has pledged to support Jones’ primary opponent. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Whitmer Supported Abrams For Vice President Before Entering The Contest Herself)

Jones initially planned to step down from the state legislature in late April before changing his mind, saying he was inspired by the “overwhelming amount of support” from some of his constituents.

“When I started receiving the overwhelming amount of support and outcry from the people that I represent in House District 91 in DeKalb and Rockdale counties, my fellow Georgians, and fellow Americans from across this country in every walk of life, every age, every color, every party — that was emotional, and that was motivational,” Jones said at the time.