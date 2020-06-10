Jonathan Taylor Named Wisconsin Badgers Male Athlete Of The Year

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has received a huge honor from the school.

The electric running back, who was drafted in the second round by the Colts, was named the male athlete of the year for the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The honor comes after he led our football team to 10 wins and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

This must have been the easiest choice of all easy choices. Jonathan Taylor is a generational talent running the ball, and the tape speaks for itself.

The man has never seen a defense he was scared of, and he rushed for more than 6,000 yards in three seasons before dipping for the NFL.

On top of the stats, Taylor also represented the university in a fashion that made us all proud to be Badgers.

He was a dominant football player and a hell of a guy off of the field. As a very prominent and powerful individual in the world of college sports told me a few months ago, Jonathan Taylor might be the most impressive athlete outside of competition in America.

The dude just lights up every room he wants into.

Now, he’ll suit up for the Colts in the NFL. As a Wisconsin man, I can wait to see what he accomplishes. I have no doubt it’ll be some very big things!