Maryland Terrapins Have The Hardest 2020 Schedule In All Of College Football

The Maryland Terrapins apparently have the hardest schedule in all of college football.

According to ESPN’s FPI numbers, the Terrapins will play the toughest football schedule in all of America during the 2020 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Maryland will play games against West Virginia, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State this season.

I sure hope Mike Locksley has his resume updated because he’s almost certainly going to be looking for a new job after the 2020 season.

That schedule is just absolutely brutal. Maryland is without question going to lose every single game listed above.

That’s just going to happen, which means the best-case scenario is finishing 5-7.

However, there’s also no guarantee Maryland can beat Northwestern, Michigan State, Rutgers or Northern Illinois.

For the sake of debate, let’s assume the Terrapins split those games. That means Maryland is realistically looking at a 3-9 season.

That’s just not going to go over well with fans.

The only thing that might save Locksley’s job is that Taulia Tagovailoa is in town after transferring from Alabama.

Other than that, the head coach of Maryland is in serious trouble.

Best of luck to Maryland and all their fans. It sounds like they’re going to need it!