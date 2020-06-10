Ole Miss Plans On Having A Full Football Stadium In The Fall

The Ole Miss Rebels plan on playing in a full football stadium in the fall.

Sports Illustrated reported that a memo was sent to season ticket holders during the coronavirus pandemic to inform them that the plan is to pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The memo for fans of the Rebels stated in part, “Our hope is to have a full Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the entire 2020 season.”

Another domino falls in the process of bringing football back in the fall for fans around the country. Obviously, a lot can change between now and September, but things are certainly trending up!

We need our football back, and we need fans in the seats. That’s just the way it’s meant to be. Ole Miss is one of the most historic programs in America.

The fact they’re moving towards having fans is a great sign.

Secondly, I’ve visited Oxford, Mississippi before, and I fell in love with the moment I got off the plane. It’s a great place full of passionate football fans.

If you’re a college football fan, then The Grove has to be a bucket list item. It’s not Madison, but it’s not too far behind.

Let’s hope more and more schools quickly follow the example set by Ole Miss!