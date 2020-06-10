REDDIT DEBATE: How Many 7-5 Seasons Could Your College Football Team Have Before The Coach Gets Fired?

How many consecutive five-loss seasons could your college football team suffer before the coach gets fired?

The college football subreddit has found itself in another fascinating debate. This one is about how many 7-5 seasons a coach could consecutively have before getting canned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The answer for Wisconsin is pretty simple in my mind. If everything was going well and the team was healthy, then Paul Chryst could probably survive two straight 7-5 seasons.

He wouldn’t survive a third. There’s also a chance he might not survive a second. Let’s not forget, Bret Bielema won the Big 10 three times, and fans celebrated when he left for Arkansas.

Wisconsin fans don’t tolerate not meeting expectations. In 2018, we went 7-5 during the regular season and fans were furious.

Granted, we knew it was Chryst’s fault, but we were still irate.

Now, for your average team, a coach could probably survive going 7-5 for a very long time. If a coach at Purdue went 7-5 every single year, he’d probably never get fired.

Hell, he might go down as the greatest coach in school history if he did that for two decades. It’s all about expectations.

Purdue fans don’t expect much. Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan fans expect a lot. Winning seven games might cut it at Maryland.

It damn sure won’t cut it at teams that expect to be in huge bowl games every year.

Let us know in the comments how many 7-5 seasons you’d tolerate!