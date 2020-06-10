REPORT: The NFL Might Shorten The Preseason To Only 2 Games

The NFL preseason might get cut in half ahead of the 2020 season.

According to Tom Pelissero, talks are underway between the league and the NFLPA about shortening the preseason during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pelissero added that “nothing finalized,” but it’s believed two preseason games could be the final decision.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources. Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

The preseason could go all the way down to one game for all I care. The preseason is an absolute joke, and nobody other than third stringers takes it seriously.

Usually, there are always a couple great players who get banged up playing meaningless football in the preseason, and I don’t think anyone will be sad to see it go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

If the option is two extra weeks of camp or a full four preseason games, I’ll take the two weeks of camp without question. Many have always wanted the preseason to get shortened because it’s more or less pointless for 85%+ of guys.

Did people think a pandemic would shorten it? No, but that doesn’t mean we should pass up on the opportunity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love) on Apr 27, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

Cut out two games, and let’s all prepare for the regular season. Trust me, people aren’t going to shed tears about losing a pair of preseason games.