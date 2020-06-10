REPORT: USC Will Mend Relationship With Reggie Bush, Will End Disassociation

USC and Reggie Bush are expected to mend their relationship in the near future.

According to ESPN, the Trojans are expected to end their disassociation from the legendary running back, who had to give up his Heisman after allegedly taking illegal benefits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA mandates 10 years of disassociation for a situation like the one that unfolded with Bush. After the 10 years are up, schools are free to do whatever they want.

It’s so stupid that the NCAA even mandates disassociation. It’s honestly one of the dumbest things in all of sports.

Is this America or North Korea? So Reggie Bush might have received some illegal benefits. I guess USC has to then pretend like he’s the devil?

The dude is a damn good person and he was a hell of a football player for the Trojans. I guess none of that matters to the NCAA.

He must repent for his sins and he must act like he never went to USC!

The fact the NCAA thinks it can tell schools it can’t associate with people is laughable. Bush is a legend at USC, and it’s about time we start acting like it again.