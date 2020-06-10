Save Yourself From An Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction With This Portable Sewing Machine

From broken flies and loose buttons to full-on rips and tears, embarrassing clothing malfunctions happen, no matter how much you try to avoid them. But just because you don’t have a traditional sewing machine doesn’t mean you can’t make these simple fixes right at home. In fact, why not fix these mishaps just moments after they happen?

With the Handy Dandy Portable Sewing Machine, you can fix simple wardrobe issues in minutes, even if you’re miles away from home. Whether or not you have any tailoring experience at all, this on-the-go sewing machine makes repairs incredibly easy. And, even if you actually have a table-top sewing machine, some simple clothing fixes just can’t be repaired on that bulky thing.

What looks a lot like a stapler at first glance, is a handy, portable sewing tool you can pop into your bag, keep in your car, or use around the house. But don’t let its compact size fool you — it can handle quite a few fixes. Whether it’s a curtain that needs hemming or a pair of jeans that could use being shortened an inch or two, this Handy Dandy Portable Sewing Machine is perfect for the job.

Unlike traditional sewing machines, this little guy is incredibly quiet and easy to maneuver, even if you’re not an experienced sewer. Plus, it’s suitable for just about any kind of fabric — even denim — and can run at optimum speeds. Running on four AA batteries, you’ll never have to plug it into a wall or charge it. It’s simply ready to go whenever you are. It even comes with a manual and a thread starter kit for your convenience.

Be ready for simple repairs at a moment’s notice thanks to the Handy Dandy Portable Sewing Machine, now over half-off at just $24.95.

Prices subject to change.

