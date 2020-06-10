Tennessee Volunteers Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt Says The Team Had 0 Coronavirus Cases

The Tennessee Volunteers didn’t have a single football player test positive for coronavirus.

With college athletes around America returning to their campuses for the start of training activities, many schools have been hit by positive tests for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Volunteers aren’t one of them!

“We’ve not had any positives within our student athletes,” Pruitt said during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN radio, according to KnoxNews.com.

A total of 91 Tennessee players were tested upon returning to campus for football activities.

Honestly, this is incredibly impressive. I’m not even sure how you have 91 guys who were spread out all over the country return and not a single one has the virus.

It might be more luck than anything else, but it’s still great news for fans of the Volunteers. The team is healthy and ready to roll.

Tennessee has to make sure the team stays safe now that they’re back on campus and all around each other. How do you do that?

Not a clue, but the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. If players just start running around all over the place, then you risk exposure.

They should be kept in a centralized location and monitored. For the time being, we might have to hit pause on visiting the coeds!

There are football games to be won!