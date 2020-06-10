Rafael Nadal Buys Incredible Yacht With 4,000 Square Feet Of Living Space

Rafael Nadal has bought himself an incredible yacht.

According to TMZ, Nadal purchased a 80 Sunreef Power from Sunreef Yachts. While the exact price isn't known, TMZ speculated that it's likely somewhere in the range of $10 million.

What does that kind of money get you? Well, the vessel has four guest cabins, is 79 feet long, 39 feet wide and has about 4,000 square feet of living space.

There’s balling, and then there’s balling on a level like this. I’ve spent more hours than I’d like to admit debating private jets vs. yachts.

I’m a 100% pro-yacht guy over private jets. It just seems like you get so much more bang for your dollar. A few million dollars doesn’t buy you much when it comes to a plane.

When it comes to boats, you can dominate the water for a similar amount of money.

Think about how big 4,000 square feet is when it comes to living space. If it were a house, it’d be a huge house.

Yet, it’s not a house! It’s just Nadal’s yacht. If that’s not living the life, then I don’t know what is.

Props to Nadal for buying himself an absolute beast of a yacht. Something tells me life can’t be too stressful when you’re living on a boat like that.